AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Cut by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,971 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 194,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

