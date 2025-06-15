Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Reduced by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 10.6% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RWWM Inc. owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $131,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

