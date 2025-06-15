Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the May 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Scorpio Gold Stock Up 5.0%
Shares of SRCRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,663. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Scorpio Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Scorpio Gold
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.