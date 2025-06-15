Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the May 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Scorpio Gold Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of SRCRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,663. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

About Scorpio Gold

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.