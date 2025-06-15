Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,610,542,000 after buying an additional 90,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,944,503,000 after buying an additional 384,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.27 and its 200 day moving average is $243.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

