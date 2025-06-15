Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $354.10 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.73 and a 200 day moving average of $382.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

