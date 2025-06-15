Prentice Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $354.10 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.