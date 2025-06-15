Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.58. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Up 6.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

