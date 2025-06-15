Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.07). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.07), with a volume of 503,179 shares trading hands.
Tavistock Investments Trading Down 2.0%
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of £22.89 million, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tavistock Investments
In other news, insider Brian Raven purchased 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($73,319.76). Company insiders own 63.48% of the company’s stock.
About Tavistock Investments
Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.
