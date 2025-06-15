Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Short Interest Update

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the May 15th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ORGJF stock remained flat at C$53.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.59. Organo has a 52-week low of C$52.94 and a 52-week high of C$60.00.

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan, Taiwan, China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters, as well as marine scrubber wastewater treatment systems.

