Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and traded as high as $16.03. Capcom shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 8,325 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $546.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

