Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,149,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

