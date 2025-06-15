iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 120,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 427,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 188,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,349. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,131,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 747,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 116,011 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 326,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

