Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.02 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 106.50 ($1.45). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 103.35 ($1.40), with a volume of 16,718 shares.

Shoe Zone Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £47.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.77.

Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (4.90) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter. Shoe Zone had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoe Zone plc will post 16.1335722 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

