First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,567. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.64. First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $15.34.

First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF

About First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 34,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF -VIII- (AGQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally listed dividend-paying equities selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation AGQI was launched on Sep 24, 2015 and is issued by First Trust.

