Short Interest in Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Drops By 44.8%

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the May 15th total of 331,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytech
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Raytech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Raytech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Raytech Trading Down 8.9%
NASDAQ:RAY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 486,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,179. Raytech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.
About Raytech
Raytech Holding Limited company specializes in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. Raytech Holding Limited is based in Hong Kong.
