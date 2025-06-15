Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 5,698 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

