Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,306 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

