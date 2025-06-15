Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Grant Private Wealth Management Inc

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 110.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $125.27.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Raymond James started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

