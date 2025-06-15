Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.91 and traded as high as C$9.99. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.87, with a volume of 1,263,261 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.11.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CG

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.