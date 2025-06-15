The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $13.29. The China Fund shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 14,146 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The China Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its stake in The China Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

