Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.