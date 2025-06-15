NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NEE opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

