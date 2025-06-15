Newport Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Newport Capital Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,591,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $599.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $569.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

