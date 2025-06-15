Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $14.26 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,361 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,011,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

