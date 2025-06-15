Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Declines By 45.5%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 29,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:NSFDF remained flat at $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. NXT Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

