3,955 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.
Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
