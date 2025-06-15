3,955 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.