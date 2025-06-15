Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Shares of AMGN opened at $295.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.33 and a 200-day moving average of $285.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $158.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

