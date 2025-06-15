Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Increases By 100.0%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance
Shares of SMIZF stock remained flat at $7.25 during trading hours on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15.
About Meliá Hotels International
