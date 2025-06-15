Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Increases By 100.0%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of SMIZF stock remained flat at $7.25 during trading hours on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, ZEL, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO.

