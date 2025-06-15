Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 193,800 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $74,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.0% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.3% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 22,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,003,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,670,000 after buying an additional 375,241 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.4% during the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 53,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $202.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

