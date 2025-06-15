Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $700,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 4.7%

Mastercard stock opened at $561.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $555.17 and a 200-day moving average of $543.96.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total transaction of $5,545,361.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,379,709.18. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,686 shares of company stock valued at $26,430,428 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

