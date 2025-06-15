iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

