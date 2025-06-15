Retirement Solution LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retirement Solution LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.1% of Retirement Solution LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $418.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

