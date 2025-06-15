Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shanghai Electric Group Price Performance

SIELY stock remained flat at $6.70 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. Shanghai Electric Group has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

About Shanghai Electric Group

Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.

