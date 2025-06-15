Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Purchases 122 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,640,000 after purchasing an additional 37,947 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

MA opened at $561.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $555.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total value of $5,545,361.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,379,709.18. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,686 shares of company stock valued at $26,430,428. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

