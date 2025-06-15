McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.0% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $301.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.97. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

