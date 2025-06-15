Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lowered by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $61,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,224,840,000 after acquiring an additional 835,413 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,193,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,225 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average is $111.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.34 billion, a PE ratio of 117.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

