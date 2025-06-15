Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $599.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $569.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

