Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS SGAPY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 27,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

