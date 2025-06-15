Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Singapore Telecommunications Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of OTCMKTS SGAPY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 27,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Singapore Telecommunications
