Kennicott Capital Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,796 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $599.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $569.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

