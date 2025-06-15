The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,257 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.4% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:TJX opened at $123.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

