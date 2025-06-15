Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Rises By 100.0%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

SBSNY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42.

Schibsted ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Schibsted ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schibsted ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Further Reading

