iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $59,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

