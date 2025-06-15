Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 392 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $227.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.72.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

