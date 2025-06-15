Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Declines By 45.9%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the May 15th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 57,666 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 628,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 161,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 45,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 9,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $17.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

