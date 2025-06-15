iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.3% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,138,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,107,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

