Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after buying an additional 516,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.
Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $184.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.67 and its 200 day moving average is $149.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $185.16.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
