MQS Management LLC Invests $602,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

