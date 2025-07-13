Berkeley Inc Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Berkeley Inc grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of Berkeley Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 579,549 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

SCHD opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.80.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

