Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFR Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 5,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE ACN opened at $281.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.00 and a 200-day moving average of $327.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $273.19 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

