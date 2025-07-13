iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Hughes Financial Services LLC

Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 383.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,401,000 after buying an additional 908,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

IJR opened at $112.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.45. The company has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

